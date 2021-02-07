Missouri Science and Technology, a pioneer in academic excellence

Missouri University of Science and Technology is a member institution of the University of Missouri System.

By | Prof KP Singh | Published: 11:56 pm 5:51 pm

Located in the safe and vibrant town of Rolla, in the foothills of the Missouri Ozarks, Missouri University of Science and Technology or Missouri S&T was founded in 1870 as one of the first technological schools. The Missouri University of Science and Technology is a public university and hub for STEM research and is focused on providing a top return on investment for students, research partners, employers, and donors, as outlined in its strategic plan. At Missouri S&T, a student will have more than 97 ways to plan his/her rewarding career.

Missouri University of Science and Technology is a member institution of the University of Missouri System. As its name suggests, Missouri University of Science & Technology — Rolla focuses on many Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) degrees, including speciality engineering, computing and technology, and management systems. The school has a particularly wide variety of engineering majors for undergraduates to choose from, including aerospace engineering, mining engineering, petroleum engineering, and engineering management.

Missouri University of Science and Technology is one of the top public universities in Rolla, United States. It is ranked #601-650 in QS Global World University Rankings 2021; ranked #601-700 in Universities Rankings by ARWU (Shanghai Ranking) 2020; ranked #601-650 in World University Ranking by QS 2021; ranked #401-500 in University Ranking by THE (Times Higher Education) 2021; ranked #176 in National University Ranking by US News & World Report 2021; ranked #822 in Global Universities by US News & World Report 2021.

Missouri S&T is ranked #308 in UG Business by US News & World Report 2021; #176-200 in PG Engineering and Technology by THE (Times Higher Education) 2021; #65 in Mechanical Engineering PG by US News & World Report 2021; #46 in Civil Engineering PG by US News & World Report 2021; #98 in Chemical Engineering PG by US News & World Report 2021; #47 in Aerospace Engineering PG by US News & World Report 2021; #75 in Electrical Engineering PG by US News & World Report 2021; #301-400 in PG Computers by THE (Times Higher Education) 2021; #69 in Computer Engineering PG by US News & World Report 2021.

Missouri S&T is classified among “R2: Doctoral Universities – High research activity.” Four cutting-edge research areas have been identified in the Missouri S&T strategy. Advanced manufacturing explores techniques such as the application of nanotechnology and intelligent systems enabled by sensors, while advanced materials offer practical solutions to core national challenges such as replacing hundreds of defective bridges and ensuring reliable energy and water supplies. Other researchers are looking at ways of developing “smart” environments and “intelligent cities”, and providing the materials needed in extreme environments. There is a strong focus on interdisciplinarity in all the research centres which lead to many kinds of scientists (and sometimes social scientists) working alongside each other to achieve common goals.

Notable alumni include poker champion Greg “Fossilman” Raymer; Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey; and Clyde Cowan, whose joint experiments detecting neutrinos for the first time

won his surviving fellow scientist Frederick Reines the 1955 Nobel Prize in physics.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .