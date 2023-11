| Mizoram Elections 2023 Triangular Battle Between Zoramthanga Lalduhoma And Lalsawta

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Hyderabad: Mizoram Assembly election with 174 candidates, Zoramthanga, Lalduhoma, and Lalsawta competing. Key issues include unemployment, drugs, and violence. 2018 results show Zoramthanga (MNF) winning 26 seats.