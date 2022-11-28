MLA Poaching Case: Thushar Vellappally moves Telangana HC against seeking CBI probe

Thushar submitted a writ petition, which will be taken up for hearing on Tuesday, seeking the transfer of the investigation of the case from the SIT to CBI

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: BJP ally Bharath Dharma Jana Sena’s chief and NDA Kerala convenor Thushar Vellappally on Monday moved the Telangana High Court, seeking to transfer the investigation of the MLA poaching case from the Special Investigation Team to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Thushar submitted a writ petition, which will be taken up for hearing on Tuesday, seeking the transfer of the investigation of the case from the SIT to the CBI. Making the Telangana Chief Minister a party to the petition, he raised the contention that the investigation team was appointed by the Chief Minister. He also said that he had responded positively to the November 16 notice under Section 41-A of the CrPC, but was still arrayed as an accused in the case.

He also said that reports in newspapers that a lookout circular was issued against him had ”tarnished his reputation” and left him along with his family members in mental agony.