MLA poaching: Take up case Suo Moto, CPI urges High Courts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:27 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

(File Photo) Based on the footage, High Courts should take up the case Suo Moto, said CPI State Secretary K Sambasiva Rao in a statement here on Friday.

Hyderabad: A day after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao released videos of the BJP’s covert operation of poaching four TRS MLAs, the CPI State unit wanted the High Courts of different States to take up the case Suo Moto.

The Chief Minister stated that the videos were sent to the Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts of all the States.

In the videos, the accused had openly disclosed the involvement of union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Organising Secretary BL Santosh. Based on the footage, High Courts should take up the case Suo Moto, said CPI State Secretary K Sambasiva Rao in a statement here on Friday.

“The judiciary should instill confidence that irrespective of designations, all the individuals are same before the law” he said.

Cases were being booked against writer Vara Vara Rao, professor Sai Baba and journalist Kappan with false allegations and were sent to jail. In the TRS MLAs poaching attempt, there were evidences regarding the conspiracies to topple democratically elected government and cases should be registered on all those involved in the plot, he demanded.

The CPI State Secretary also said that the Anti-Defection Law was being misused and parties in power were manipulating it in their favour. Measures should be initiated to hold the Assembly Speaker, Legislative Council Chairman and Election Commission accountable for taking action against the defectors, Sambasiva Rao demanded.