MLAs Bojju, Premsagar Rao put forth wish-list before CM Revanth Reddy

Stating that Adilabad district was a backward district, MLA Bojju charged that no Chief Minister focused on it and ignored its growth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 08:27 PM

Stating that Adilabad district was a backward district, MLA Bojju charged that no Chief Minister focused on it and ignored its growth

Indervelli: Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju has urged the Chief Minister to establish a tribal university, a nursing college, a horticulture institute for Adilabad district and funds for realising Sadharmat project. He was speaking at a public meeting titled ‘Telangana Punarnirmana Sabha’ in Indervelli mandal centre on Friday.

Stating that Adilabad district was a backward district, Bojju charged that no Chief Minister focused on it and ignored its growth. He opined that the public meeting would usher in victory to the Congress in coming polls to Parliament. He put forth a list of wishes before Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who addressed the meeting at the same venue.

Also Read Revanth hands over financial aid, house sites to kin of firing incident martyrs

The MLA also wanted the Chief Minister to complete the under-construction Sadharmat project in Khanapur segment, to release funds for repairing Kaddam Narayana Reddy Project, Mother and Child Hospital, T Hub, implementation of government order numbered 370, road facility to all tribal habitations.

He requested Revanth Reddy to take steps to develop Adilabad district on many fronts and address major challenges such as drinking water crisis, tacky road connectivity, medical and healthcare and education facilities. He thanked the Chief Minister for choosing Indervelli to launch poll campaigning from Adilabad district.

Meanwhile, Mancherial MLA Premsagar Rao urged the Chief Minister to grant funds for development of composite Adilabad district. He pleaded to Reddy to lay a special focus on the region and grow it on many facets. He said that the district was grappling with many problems and was still deprived of irrigation, education, health and road facilities.