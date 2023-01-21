VCK party MLAs appreciate Dalit Bandhu, demand replication in entire nation

The delegation was on a two-day visit to Telangana to study the welfare and development programmes, especially Dalit Bandhu.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:31 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Hyderabad: A delegation from Tamil Nadu led by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MLAs hailed Telangana government’s Dalit Bandhu scheme and demanded the scheme to be implemented across the country for the socio-economic development of Dalits.

VCK party Floor Leader and Kattumarnarkoil MLA Sinthanai Selvan, VCK MLA from Tiruporur Constituency SS Balaji, Cornerstone Executive Director Dr. Richard Devadoss, SASY, Tindivanam State Coordinator Murugappan, Tamil Nadu Social Watch Executive Director Fr. Kumar and SASY Executive Director VA Ramesh Nathan had visited Centre for Dalit Studies here on Saturday.

The delegation was on a two-day visit to Telangana to study the welfare and development programmes, especially Dalit Bandhu. The delegation had visited Karimnagar and Huzurabad on Friday and interacted with Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries.

No other State was implementing such a programme and compliments to Telangana government for implementing it on a massive scale, said Kattumarnarkoil MLA Sinthanai Selvan.

He said Dalit Bandhu had infused a new confidence among Dalits and changed their lives. “It has brought the marginalized people to the mainstream. We demand implementation of Dalit Bandhu in Tamil Nadu and all over the country,” said Selvan while addressing media persons.

Centre for Dalit Studies Chairperson Mallepally Laxmaiah briefed the delegation about the measures being taken by Telangana government for socio-economic upliftment of Dalits in the State. He also explained about the activities at CDS.