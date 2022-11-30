MLC Kavitha hits back at Sharmila, BJP leaders

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:23 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: After BJP leaders came out in support of YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila following her arrest in Hyderabad on Tuesday, TRS MLC K Kavitha took a dig at them over the high drama. Later, a war of words ensued between Kavitha and Sharmila on social media.

Sharmila was arrested on Raj Bhavan Road on Tuesday when she was traveling in her car to Pragathi Bhavan to stage a protest against an alleged attack on her padayatra in Warangal district on Monday.

She was later granted bail, following which she started criticising the TRS government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on social media. BJP leaders including State president Bandi Sanjay, union Minister G Kishan Reddy and several others issued statements in her support and condemned her arrest.

Reacting to the statements, Kavitha took a jibe at Sharmila and the BJP leaders stating that Sharmila was an ‘arrow’ released by the BJP, and that the latter were joining chorus with Sharmila who was making sweeping comments against the Telangana government.

Sharmila responded to this, stating the TRS legislator was neither undertaking a padayatra (walkathon) nor addressing people’s problems. She also alleged that promises were not kept, and said sarcastically that there were only positions in the TRS and no work.

Hitting back hard, Kavitha responded with a poem addressing Sharmila as an arrow of ‘lotus’ (symbol of BJP). She also termed the YSRTP leader as ‘lotus covert’ and ‘orange parrot’. Stating that she was not a political tourist unlike Sharmila, the TRS leader reminded that she emerged from the Telangana movement.

“You are a BJP covert. People of Telangana are clever enough to distinguish between milk and water. Till yesterday, you have voted at Pulivendula and now changed your route to Telangana. Unlike you, I am neither a political tourist nor entered politics after coming to power. I am born in the agitation,” Kavitha said.