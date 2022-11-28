YS Sharmila arrested, shifted to Hyderabad

YSRTP president YS Sharmila was arrested and shifted her to Hyderabad, pointing out that the padayatra being conducted by her could create law and order problems

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:27 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

File Photo

Warangal: Police arrested YSRTP president YS Sharmila and shifted her to Hyderabad, pointing out that the padayatra being conducted by her could create law and order problems in the district. She was arrested at Shankaram Thanda in Chennaraopet mandal in Narsampet constituency.

There was strong opposition to Sharmila’s padayatra from various quarters, with some persons pelting stones at the convoy and also setting setting her caravan on fire earlier in the day. Sharmila alleged that the police were watching the attack as mute spectators and questioned why the police were not arresting those people who were responsible for the attack.