MLC Kavitha visits SC welfare hostel at Bhongir

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 February 2024, 02:52 PM

Yadadri-Bhongir: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday visited the SC Welfare hostel at Bhongir and enquired with the students about the recent deaths of two Class 10 students.

She also visited the hostel room in which the two students were found hanging. Speaking to the media later, Kavitha said the incident was painful. She also expressed doubts over the reported suicide, about which the parents of the two girls too had expressed doubts.

There were also allegations from some persons that outsiders were freely entering the hostel, she said, demanding that the State government order an enquiry into the incident.

She also assured all support to the students.