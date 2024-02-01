Watch: Man calls ‘108’ ambulance for lift during Hyderabad-Jangaon footslog

There was no bus facility to the locality in Jangaon where he wanted to go, he said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 February 2024, 05:58 PM

Yadadri-Bhongir: A man, who decided to walk all the way to Jangaon from Hyderabad, got exhausted after reaching Bhongir. A video of the solution he saw for his dilemma is now going viral on social media.

The man, K Ramesh, who says he was a daily wage labourer in Hyderabad, had decided to go to his aunt’s house in Jangaon, but for reasons known to himself, decided to take up the 90-odd kilometre journey by foot. However, after walking for about 40 km, he felt tired and called a ‘108′ ambulance.

Also Read Harish Rao felicitates 108 ambulance technicians for saving lives with CPR

The ambulance staff, who thought it was an emergency, rushed to the spot, where he told them that he was tired and unable to continue his journey. He felt he was “unconscious”. When the staff explained what the word meant, he said he was tired and that it was his “emergency”.

There was no bus facility to the locality in Jangaon where he wanted to go, he said.

The staff explained to him that the ambulance service was meant to shift persons in emergency to hospital for treatment. However, Ramesh was not ready to give up and said he was suffering from severe leg pain and asked them to shift him to Jangaon in the ambulance.

The staff then told him that they would shift him to the Bhongir area hospital if his condition was not good.

He however, denied the offer and continued to insist that they drop him at Jangaon, even pleading that he had a rod in his arm and that it was painful, apart from feeling exhausted.

The ambulance staff however explained the purpose of the ambulance and after checking his health, asked him to take rest for some time and continue his footslog or to catch a bus to Jangaon.

Watch the video here: