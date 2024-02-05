Death of two girls: Bhongir police book six hostel employees

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 February 2024, 07:14 PM

Yadadri-Bhongir: The police have filed a case against six employees of the SC Welfare Hostel in Bhongir in connection with the death of two Class 10 students in the hostel room on Saturday night.

Based on a complaint from parents of the girls, the Bhongir police filed a case against hostel warden Shailaja, Physical Education Teacher Prathibha, auto driver Anjaneyulu, cooks Sujatha and Sulochana and the hostel tuition teacher Bhuwaneshwari.

Bhongir Sub-Inspector Nagaraju said the parents of the girls had mentioned in the complaint that their daughters resorted to die by suicide after being counseled by the hostel warden and other staff. A case was filed against the persons, whose names have mentioned in the complaint copy of the parents of the victims, he added.

According to the sources, the police were inquiring into the matter. The police also sent the suicide letter found in the room to a forensic lab at Hyderabad to check whether the handwriting matched with that of the girls. Though there were reports that the deaths were not suicides, with some quarters even raising doubts of murder, the police are yet to confirm any such angle.

District education officer (DEO) P. Narayan Reddy said an enquiry was ordered into the incident and action would be taken against the employees of the hostel, if found guilty.

On Monday, Zilla Parishad chairman A Sandeep Reddy visited the hostel and interacted with the inmates about the incident. On the other hand, students unions have demanded an ex gratia of Rs.10 lakh to the families of the two students.