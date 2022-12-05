MLC Madhusudan donates tricycle to a girl in Khammam

The tricycle was handed over to the student by the MLC’s father Tata Venkata Krishnaiah at the village on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:53 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

MLC Tata Madhusudhan donated a battery operated tricycle to a girl of Pindiprolu village of Tirumalayapalem mandal in Khammam district on Monday.

Khammam: In a generous act the district TRS party president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan donated a battery operated tricycle to a girl of Pindiprolu village of Tirumalayapalem mandal in the district.

A TRS worker Gokunapelli Venkanna requested the MLC to provide a tricycle to his physically challenged daughter, G Madhavi, a degree student, to help her travel with ease. Responding to the request Madhusudhan presented the tricycle worth Rs 50,000 at his own expense.

Also Read Khammam engineer makes electric car that gives 300 km range

The tricycle was handed over to the student by the MLC’s father Tata Venkata Krishnaiah at the village on Monday. Madhavi and her father thanked the MLC for his generosity.

Earlier in the day the MLC along with local MLA Ramul Naik inaugurated the government paddy purchase centre at Musalimadugu village in Wyra mandal in the district. Speaking on the occasion he said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken all the steps for the procurement of every grain of paddy produced by the farmers in the State.

Telangana was the only State where paddy purchase centres in every village so that the farmers could sell the produce without any hassles. As many as 220 purchase centres were being set up in Khammam district to procure vanakalam paddy, he said.

The TRS government was the only government that stood by the farmers in Telangana State like no other State in the country. The pro-farmer measures being taken by the government have made farmer’s lives prosperous, Madhusudhan noted.