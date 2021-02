MLC polls: 29 sets of nominations filed for WGL-Khammam-Nalgonda

Telangana Inti Party founder president Dr Cheruku Sudhakar, Telangana Jana Samithi president Muddasani Kodandaram Reddy and Yuva Telangana Party candidate Gogula Ranirudrama Reddy also filed their papers.

By | Published: 12:30 am

Nalgonda: Nalgonda district Collectorate on Monday witnessed hectic activity as 29 nomination sets were received by the Returning Officer Prashant Jeevan Patil for Warangal-Khmamm-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency elections. Along with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, BJP candidate Gujjala Premender Reddy filed his second set of nomination papers.

Telangana Inti Party founder president Dr Cheruku Sudhakar, Telangana Jana Samithi president Muddasani Kodandaram Reddy and Yuva Telangana Party candidate Gogula Ranirudrama Reddy also filed their papers. Telangana Private Teachers Forum State president Sheik Shabbir also filed his papers as an independent candidate.

Others who filed papers included Congress candidate Satavath Ramulu Naik, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Lingidi Venkateshwarlu, independent candidates C Naveen Kumar, Kallu Narsimha Rao, Gaddam Sadanandam, Barigala Durga, Kamme Ravi, Nandipati Janaiah, Pati Ravinder, Koutam Ravinder, K Bharathi, Sudagani Jarishanker Goud, Gaddala Appa Rao, Amedkar Mamidi, Konda Radha Krishna, Sankepally Srinivas Reddy, Penta Ramesh, Mandapadi Shiva Prasad, Dr Gutha Ravinder Reddy, Moodududla Ramesh, Enjapuri Radha Krsihna and GuntuVenkat Narayana.