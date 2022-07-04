MLRIT students bag 226 placements

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:33 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

Hyderabad: Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) students have bagged 226 placements in the Virtusa COE hiring organized by the Virtusa Corporation. While 498 students were eligible, 226 students were selected.

MLRIT secretary Marri Rajashekar Reddy appreciated the students on their achievement in the third year. Reddy also appreciated the training and placements department for providing in-house training to students in latest technologies like AWS, Talend-Bigdata, .Net etc.

Congratulating the students, Principal K Srinivas Rao said they should work hard in their role and bring good name to their parents. Placements head P Ravi Chandra, Training head NV Rajasekhar Reddy and all deans, HoDs also congratulated students on their achievement.