MMTS yet to resume services in Hyderabad

Suburban train services are already running in other cities like Mumbai and Chennai while train services have been launched from Bengaluru city to the Kempegowda International Airport last month.

Hyderabad: Even as the State government has resumed normal operations of public transport modes like the State Road Transport Corporation and the Hyderabad Metro Rail too, the South Central Railway is yet to decide on resumption of the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) services.

However, in Hyderabad, it has been more than 10 months since MMTS trains went off track. Suburban train services were suspended across the country in March last year when the lockdown began.

Though a large number of special trains are being operated on a daily basis from Secunderabad, Kacheguda and Hyderabad railway stations, there has been no indication on the resumption of MMTS services. With this, thousands of rail commuters are depending on RTC buses, autos and cabs.

Except for the MMTS, all other kinds of public transport are available for commuters in the city. Both RTC buses and Hyderabad Metro services resumed in the city and are witnessing good occupancy.

Noor Ahmed Ali, general secretary, Suburban Train Travellers Association appealed to the railway authorities to immediately resume MMTS services on all sections to cater to the needs of rail passengers in the city.

“Since some cities have already resumed suburban trains, there is no point in keeping our local trains waiting. We request SCR to resume MMTS services on the Medchal – Secunderabad section and also to complete the pending works of MMTS phase II at the earliest,” Ali said.

When contacted, senior railway officials said the zone was waiting for clearance from the Centre.

“Permission from the Ministry of Railways is mandatory. We will also consult the State government before resuming local train services,” an official said.

Maintenance

MMTS rakes are maintained at the Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) car shed in Moulali. As part of maintenance, the battery is checked regularly along with brakes, wheel alignment and functioning of the engine and other motors.

SCR is keeping MMTS rakes ready for the resumption of operations and is geared up to resume services any time. “We are maintaining all the 12 MMTS regularly. All the rakes are fit and well-maintained to resume services any moment,” said an official.

Ridership of 1.6 lakh

Before Covid-19, MMTS services used to handle a ridership of around 1.60 lakh passengers every day through 121 services. Crisscrossing over 40 km, it serves rail users from around 25 local stations apart from Secunderabad, Kacheguda and Hyderabad.

SCR operates MMTS services on Secunderabad-Lingampally, Hyderabad-Lingampally and Secunderabad-Faluknuma sections. The revenue generated through these services was near Rs.9 lakh a day as railways offer this sub-urban transportation for benefit of commuters by charging minimum ticket fare of Rs.5 and maximum fare of Rs.15.

Uncertain ride

• MMTS rakes confined to EMU car shed for over 10 months

• MMTS services suspended in March 2020

• RTC, Hyderabad Metro services resumed in city

• SCR keeping MMTS rakes fit, ready to resume any moment.

