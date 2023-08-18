Moderate to heavy rainfall reported across Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Warangal: Moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded at several locations in Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts on Friday, spanning from 8:30 am to 6 pm.

Notably, the Chelpur village located in the Ghanpur Mandal of Bhupalpally district registered a substantial 7.9 cm of rainfall, while the nearby Laxmidevipet village in the Venkatpur Mandal of Mulugu district received 7.48 cm.

This rainfall event in Chelpur ranks as the state’s second-highest recorded on Friday. In comparison, the Allapalli Mandal in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district experienced the highest rainfall in the state, measuring 10.70 cm during the same timeframe.

Furthermore, 14 other locales within these districts encountered moderate levels of rainfall, with measurements ranging from 3.50 cm to 5.73 cm. In contrast, the remaining districts in the erstwhile Warangal district witnessed relatively lighter rainfall, varying from very light to light intensities on the same day.