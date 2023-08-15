Compensation to flood-hit soon, says Govt Whip MS Prabhakar Rao

Speaking at the Independence Day celebrations, he praised swift responses from officials and police who promptly rescued numerous individuals affected by this unforeseen event.

Govt Whip MS Prabhakar Rao receiving guard of honour during the I-Day celebrations in Mulugu on Tuesday.

Mulugu: Stating that the district received the unprecedented rainfall of 77.63 cm in July, Government Whip in the Council MS Prabhakar Rao said that the officials and police immediately responded to the unexpected incident and rescued many people.

On the occasion of Independence Day, he hoisted the national flag here on Tuesday in the presence of District Collector Ila Tripathi and others. Addressing the gathering, the Whip said “6372 villagers were rescued. Later, the damaged roads and other facilities were repaired temporarily. The government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of persons who lost their lives due to the rains. The flood victims will soon get compensation.”

Later, he felicitated freedom fighters and handed over certificates to the officials who rendered the best service during the floods. Officer Special Duty (OSD), Police Department, Ashok Kumar, and ASP Sankeerth Sirisetti were among the officers who received the certificates.

ZP chairperson Bade Nagajyothi, SP Gaush Alam, Additional Collector Venugopal, RDO K Satyapal Reddy and others participated in the celebrations.