Two policemen to be rewarded for rescuing flood victims in Mulugu

The two constables, who are part of the Mulugu District Police Disaster Response Force team, saved the lives of many people who were caught in the floods.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:43 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Mulugu: Two policemen, G Rambabu and K Srikanth, will be rewarded by the State government for their bravery in rescuing flood victims in Mulugu district in July. The two constables, who are part of the Mulugu District Police Disaster Response Force team, saved the lives of many people who were caught in the floods. They risked their own lives to swim through the floodwaters and reach the stranded victims. They also helped to evacuate people from flooded areas.

The policemen’s bravery was commended by SP Gaush Alam. He said the duo had set an example for others by their bravery. The policemen will be rewarded by the Chief Minister during the Independence Day celebrations on August 15 in Hyderabad.