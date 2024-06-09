| Modi All Set To Take Oath As Prime Minister For Third Straight Term

The oath ceremony will take place at 7.15 pm at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9; Ahead of the ceremony, posters featuring the PM-designate have been put up in New Delhi

By IANS Updated On - 9 June 2024, 09:24 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays a wreath at the War Memorial, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as prime minister for the third consecutive term, in New Delhi, Sunday, — Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Narendra Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister for the third straight term on Sunday evening. Alongside with Narendra Modi, sources said that some members of his council of Ministers will also take their oath.

The oath ceremony will take place at 7.15 pm at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Modi started the day by paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

He also paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal. He then went to the National War Memorial and laid a wreath there. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accompanied PM Modi at the War Memorial.

The oath ceremony will be attended by several leaders from the neighbouring countries. Those who have confirmed participation include President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu, Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay.

With this oath, Modi will equal the third term in office record of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who won in 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections. Ahead of the evening ceremony, posters featuring the PM-designate have been put up in Delhi.

Around 1,100 traffic police personnel of the Delhi Police have been deployed and an advisory has been issued to the public for the traffic movement and route arrangements have been made for the delegates as part of the arrangements for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi’s oath ceremony on Sunday.

Several leaders and State heads of neighbourhood region and Indian Ocean region have been invited for PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony as distinguished guests, a testament to India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

Meanwhile, Congress leader KC Venugopal said that the opposition leaders have not received any information from the government regarding the swearing-in ceremony.