Modi deceived Telangana: Minister Srinivas Goud

The person who had ditched a veteran like L K Advani of his own party, cannot be different for the people of Telangana, Tourism minister V Srinivas Goud said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Hyderabad: Tourism minister V Srinivas Goud said on Saturday that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had left 80 crore BC population of the country in total disappointment, cannot be expected to be generous for Telangana State.

Addressing a media conference at BRSLP office, he said the People of Telangana had pinned high hopes on him initially. They expected that he would at least help fullfil the State bifurcation promises. But their hopes were shattered. The person who had ditched a veteran like L K Advani of his own party, cannot be different for the people of Telangana.

He had delivered the first shocker to the state merging seven revenue mandals of Khammam district with Andhra Pradesh immediately after State bifurcation much against the wish of the people of those mandals. Questioning the role of the BJP in formation of Telangana State, he said deprival of the seven mandals was a big betrayal.

The decision to set up a wagon unit instead of coach factory at Kazipet would amount to downright cheating and the people of the state would never justify it. Taking strong exception to the tirade launched by Modi against the BRS leadership, he said the welfare schemes of the BRS government in state were being copied by the centre. He asserted that Telangana had emerged as the largest producer of food grains under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao. Today the state had the potential to feed the country, thanks to the visionary leadership of K ChandrashekharRao, he added.