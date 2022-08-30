Modi government trying to stall Telangana welfare schemes: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:41 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar handed over Aasara pension ID cards to beneficiaries in Kothagudem on Tuesday. The Modi government, which failed to catch private corporate bigwigs who duped Indian banks of thousands of crores of rupees, was spitting venom against the farmers and the poorer sections that were getting benefitted from government welfare schemes, Puvada said.

Kothagudem: Taking serious exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s talk against freebies, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar accused the Centre of trying to stop the Telangana government from implementing scheme’s meant for public welfare.

The Modi government, which failed to catch private corporate bigwigs who duped Indian banks of thousands of crores of rupees, was spitting venom against the farmers and the poorer sections that were getting benefitted from government welfare schemes, he said.

Ajay Kumar distributed identification cards of newly sanctioned Aasara pensions to beneficiaries here on Tuesday. Addressing a gathering he made it clear that the Centre has no share in the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government, therefore the Centre has no right to call them freebies.

The welfare schemes like Aasara pensions, Rythu Bandhu and free electricity to irrigation needs were fundamental for the inclusive economic growth of all concerned sections. The Modi government was also offering freebies for political leverage in the form of many schemes, the minister pointed out.

He accused the BJP leadership of inciting religious hatred to divide the society for drawing political mileage. What the BJP leaders were doing was not in the interest of the nation and people would teach a fitting lesson to them at the right time, he warned.

The Telangana government has been providing Aasara pensions to disabled persons, widows, toddy toppers and to senior citizens for whom the age limit was reduced from 65 to 57 years to provide financial support to more people. To this extent, 10 lakh Aasara pensions were newly sanctioned.

Thanking the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for sanctioning new Aasara pensions, Ajay Kumar informed that there were around two lakh Aasara pension beneficiaries in erstwhile Khammam in the past. Now the total beneficiaries number was 2.78 lakh with 78, 000 new Aasara pensions.

Around 28,427 beneficiaries brought under Aasara pensions cover newly, in addition to 48,000 existing pensioners in Kothagudem district. It has become possible with the Chief Minister’s decision to extend social security to every eligible person, the minister explained.

As per Sakala Janula Survey there were over one crore families in Telangana, of them 46 lakh families were being given Aasara pensions. The beneficiaries should always be indebted to the Chief Minister, who has taken full responsibility for their welfare, Ajay Kumar suggested.

Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao, MLA M Nageswara Rao, ZP Chairman K Kanakaiah, DCCB Chairman K Nagabhushanam, District Library Chairman D Rajender and district Collector Anudeep D were present.