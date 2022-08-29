49,000 new Aasara pensions sanctioned in Khammam: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:32 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

(Minister P Ajay Kumar distributed ID cards to new Aasara pensioners in Khammam on Monday.) Telangana government has been working with the objective of welfare of all communities in the State, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Khammam: The Telangana government has been working with the objective of welfare of all communities in the State, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The minister along with district Collector VP Gautham and Mayor P Neeraja distributed newly sanctioned Aasara pension identification cards to beneficiaries in several municipal divisions in the city on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Kumar said that only Telangana government was giving a pension of Rs 3016 to persons who crossed the age of 57 years. Nearly 10 lakh people across the State benefitted from the government’s decision to extend old age pension to persons crossed 57 years age.

Telangana was the only State in the country to offer pensions to toddy tappers, anti-retroviral therapy (A.R.T) patients, widows and handloom workers besides many other categories. The previous governments fount it to give a pension as low as Rs.200 per person, he noted.

It was a matter of pride that 49,000 new pensions were being given in addition to the current 1.50 lakh pensioners in Khammam. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was implementing numerous welfare schemes like nowhere else in the country, Ajay Kumar said.

The Chief Minister’s decision to provide free treatment to the dialysis patients, also to give pensions to them was unprecedented and benefitted thousands of persons. No welfare scheme in the State was stalled in the State, he clarified.

However, the opposition parties were making every effort to spend their time in spreading bad propaganda against the TRS government. But the people in the State were with the government and fully supporting Chandrashekhar Rao, the minister asserted. Later in the day at his camp office at VDO’s Colony, Ajay Kumar distributed the seed Ganesh idols made of clay as part of a special initiative taken by the minister to promote eco-friendly Ganesh Navaratri celebrations.

The minister appealed to the people to worship the eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols to ensure a pollution-free environment. By immersing the idols in the ground after the worship, the seeds in the seed Ganesh idols would grow into plants and thus one could protect the environment.

Idols made of plaster of Paris and other chemicals pose a threat to the environment. Hence everyone should take responsibility not to pollute the water bodies and prevent danger to the existence of aquatic life. The government was determined to promote clay idols, Ajay Kumar stated.