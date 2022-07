| Modi In Hyderabad Here Are The Roads To Take And Not To On Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:14 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit and the Bharatiya Janatha Party’s public meeting at Parade Grounds on Sunday, traffic restrictions will be in place in the surroundings from 2pm to 10pm.

The restrictions will be on the roads from the HICC Madhapur – Jubilee Hills Check-post – KBR Park – Punjagutta – Greenlands – Begumpet – Parade Grounds and surroundings. The road between Tivoli Crossroads and Plaza Crossroads will also be closed.

Traffic congestion is expected at Chilkalguda Crossroads, Alugaddabai Crossroads, Sangeeth Crossroads, YMCA Crossroads, Patny Crossroads, SBH Crossroads, Plaza, CTO Junction, Brookebond junction, Tivoli Junction, Sweekar Upkar junction, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry Crossroads, Tadbund Crossroads, Centre Point, Diamond Point, Bowenpally Crossroads, Rasoolpura, Begumpet and Paradise.

Police have asked citizens to avoid MG Road, RP Road and SD Road between 2pm to 10pm, apart from avoiding all junctions and roads within a three kilometre radius of the Parade Grounds on Sunday from 2pm to 10pm.

Passengers intending to travel by evening trains from Secunderabad Railway Station have been requested to start early to reach the station in time. There could be traffic congestion while approaching the Secunderabad Railway Station from Platform No. 1 side, hence passengers were requested to use the entry from Platform no. 10 on the Chilkalguda side.

Diverson Point:

* From Punjagutta to Secunderabad Railway Station: Take route from Punjagutta- Khairatabad Junction – IMAX Rotary – Telugu Thalli flyover – Lower Tank Bund – RTC Crossroads– Musheerabad Crossroads– Gandhi Hospital – Chilkalguda Crossroads Platform No.10 entry to Secunderabad Railway Station and vice-versa.

* Secunderabad Railway Station – Old Gandhi Crossroads – Monda Market – Ghasmandi – Bible House – Karbala Maidan – Tank Bund and vice-versa.

* Secunderabad Railway Station – Clock Tower – Patny – Bible House – Karbala Maidan – Tank Bund and vice-versa.

* Uppal – Tarnaka – Alugaddabavi – Chilkalguda Crossroads – Secunderabad Railway Station and vice-versa.

* Police have advised against using roads from Secunderabad Railway Station to Patny – Paradise Junction – Begumpet – Punjagutta as they will be congested.

* Medchal ORR Gate (6) – Kompally – Suchitra – Balanagar – Moosapet– Erragadda – SR Nagar – Ameerpet, if you wish to travel towards City Centre (Ameerpet).

* Keesara ORR Gate (8) – Kushaiguda – ECIL – Moula Ali – Nacharam – Uppal, if you wish to travel towards Uppal.

Public coming from Karimnagar can take the route from Trimulgherry Crossroads – Left turn towards AS Rao Nagar – ECIL – Moula Ali – Tarnaka to enter the city.

To go to Karimnagar or to return from Karimnagar, avoid Trimulgherry Crossroads – JBS route and instead use ORR from Gachibowli/Patancheruvu/Medchal/Keesara/ Ghatkesar etc to reach your destination.

Use road from Uppal – Ramanthapur – Amberpet – Himayathnagar – Khairatabad Junction – Punjagutta.

*Do not use road between Uppal – Tarnaka – Rail Nilayam, as it will be heavily congested.

*Traffic coming from Tarnaka/Mettuguda towards Punjagutta/Ameerpet side will be diverted at Sangeet Crossroads towards Chilkalguda – Musheerabad – Kavadiguda – Lower Tank Bund – Iqbal Minar – Lakdikapul towards Punjagutta/Ameerpet

*Traffic coming from Punjagutta/Ameerpet side towards Tarnaka/Uppal will be diverted at Punjagutta towards Khairatabad – Nirankari – Old PS Saifabad – Iqbal Minar – Telugu Thalli flyover – Lower Tankbund – Kavadiguda – Musheerabad – Chilkalguda rotary – Mettuguda towards Tarnaka/Uppal.

*Traffic coming from Medchal/Balanagar towards Secunderabad will be diverted at Bowenpally Crossroads towards Dairy Farm road – Holy Family Church – Trimulgherry – RK Puram – Neredmet – Malkajgiri – Mettuguda towards Secunderabad.

*Traffic coming from Karkhana/Trimulgherry towards SBH-Patny will be diverted at Trimulgherry Crossroads towards RK Puram – Neredmet – Malkajgiri – Mettuguda towards Secunderabad.