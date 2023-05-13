Modi magic didn’t work in Karnataka, says Congress leader Siddaramaiah

The Congress won't require support of any other political outfit and will form the government on its own, Siddaramaiah said

By IANS Published Date - 01:26 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Mysuru: Congress leader Siddaramaiah, buoyed by the election trends in Karnataka, stated that the magic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not work in the state.

Talking to reporters at his residence in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said: “I had already announced that Prime Minister Modi’s magic won’t work in Karnataka and Congress party will get more than 120 seats.”

The party won’t require support of any other political outfit and will form the government on its own, he said.

He further stated that his rival, Housing Minister V. Somanna will lose from both the constituencies. Somanna is contesting from Varuna seat against Siddaramaiah and Chamarajanagar seat.

