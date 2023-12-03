Modi thanks people of Telangana for support

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:28 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked the people of Telangana for the increasing support for his party in the State.

In a message after the results were declared on Sunday, Modi said that over the last few years, the support for BJP had only been increasing and that the trend would continue in the times to come.

The BJP, which had managed only one seat in the 2018 Assembly elections in Telangana, managed to win eight seats this time, with its candidate K Venkata Ramana Reddy even defeating both BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao and Congress chief A Revanth Reddy in Kamareddy constituency.

“My dear sisters and brothers of Telangana, Thank you for your support to the @BJP4India. Over the last few years, this support has only been increasing and this trend will continue in the times to come. Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable and we will keep working for the people. I also appreciate the industrious efforts of each and every BJP Karyakarta,” Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).