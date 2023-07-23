Mohanlal’s ‘Vrushabha’ begins shoot

By ANI Published Date - 06:10 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Mumbai: The shooting for Mohanlal-starrer ‘Vrushabha’ has kick-started. On Sunday afternoon, Mohanlal took to Twitter and shared images from the sets.

“Vrushabha takes its first step towards the frame! As the clapboard snaps shut for #Vrushabha, we ask for your love and blessings,” he captioned the post.

‘Vrushabha’ marks the pan-India debut of Shanaya Kapoor, who is actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter.

Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms has teamed up with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for the project.

Welcoming Shanaya on board, Ektaa took to Instagram and wrote, â€œIt was for years I wanted to work with @sanjaykapoor2500 n now his beautiful talented daughter is starting her pan india journey with this SPECTACLE @shanayakapoor02. Itâ€™s Official: #ShanayaKapoor is all set to make her PAN INDIA debut in Legendary Star #Mohanlal’s epic action entertainer #VRUSHABHA . Get ready for an epic saga filled with drama, action, and a whole lot of glamour! With her talent and beauty, Shanaya is sure to steal the show as she plays a pivotal role bridging the gap between past and present timelines starring opposite #RoshanMeka.”

Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film also features Roshann Meka and Zahrah S Khan. It will be released worldwide in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi next year.