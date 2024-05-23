Mohith, Venilla win Hyderabad district badminton titles

Mohith Kumar and M Phani Vennila of A Zone emerged winners of the men’s and women’s singles events respectively in the Badminton Association of Hyderabad District Championship.
Hyderabad: Mohith Kumar and M Phani Vennila of A Zone emerged winners of the men’s and women’s singles events respectively in the Badminton Association of Hyderabad District Championship held at Gamepoint Hitec, Hyderabad on Thursday.
In the men’s final, Mohit rallied from a set down to beat Sravanth Suri of Chetan Anand Badminton Academy 19-21, 21-19, 21-17. In the women’s final, Vennila cruised past A Anchal Bhutada of NN Praxis Hyderabad 21-18, 21-10 to bag the title.
Results: Finals: Singles: Men’s: Mohith Kumar (A Zone) bt Sravanth Suri (CABA) 19-21, 21-19, 21-17; Women’s singles: M Phani Vennila (A Zone) bt A Anchal Bhutada (NN Praxis Hyd) 21-18, 21-10; Doubles: Men’s: Chebrolu Vinay Satya Naga Venkata Sai/Kataru Sai Krishna Mihir Satary (VBA) bt Sravant Suri/ Uday Teja K (CABA) 11-21, 21-16, 21-14; Women’s: Akshaya Yarlagadda/ Krupa Prasad Naik (JSK BA) bt Alluri Sahasra Varma/ Katta Neha Sanjana (Gamepoint) 21-10, 21-11.