Money being spent to spur hatred among communities: Mamata Banerjee

By PTI Published Date - 06:35 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged money is being spent to spur hatred among communities, and claimed that a CPI(M)-backed union was involved in the recent death of a Jadavpur University fresher.

Banerjee, speaking during a function at Netaji Indoor Stadium here, said she is against any form of animosity on the basis of religion.

“Money is being spent to spur hatred among communities in the country… The BJP is funding some minority leaders to instigate communal tension ahead of the Lok Sabha polls,” she said.

The saffron party is also trying to use the Congress and CPI(M) against the TMC in Bengal, the chief minister asserted.

On the issue of the death of a first-year JU student due to alleged ragging a few days back, Banerjee said, “We are proud of Jadavpur University, but… a CPI(M)-backed union is involved in the fresher’s death.” The chief minister also claimed that the tenure of the BJP government at the Centre is “just six more months”.