Money Laundering Case: SC extends Satyendra Jain’s interim bail by five weeks

A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Bela M Trivedi was informed by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, that he had undergone a spine surgery on July 21 and needs time to recover.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:38 AM, Mon - 24 July 23

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim bail to former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi party leader Satyendar Jain by five weeks in a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Bela M Trivedi was informed by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, that he had undergone a spine surgery on July 21 and needs time to recover.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), said he is not opposing extension of interim bail.

Also Read Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain undergoes spinal surgery