Money Laundering Case: SC extends Satyendra Jain’s interim bail by five weeks

A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Bela M Trivedi was informed by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, that he had undergone a spine surgery on July 21 and needs time to recover.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim bail to former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi party leader Satyendar Jain by five weeks in a money laundering case.
Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), said he is not opposing extension of interim bail.