Money laundering: ED grills Hyderabadi industrialist

ED officials collected details pertaining to the company’s role in the tender process from the industrialist

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has questioned a city-based industrialist in connection with money laundering in the Rs 3,000 crore alleged e-tender rigging racket in Madhya Pradesh.

The ED officials collected details pertaining to the company’s role in the tender process from the industrialist. The industrialist’s company was allegedly involved in the racket along with a half a dozen other companies and a few officials.

The ED had filed a criminal case last year to probe the case related to the hacking of e-tender portal of the State government in Madhya Pradesh to manipulate tenders and grab contracts.

As part of its investigation, the ED had conducted searches at multiple locations of various suspects involved in the case in Bhopal, Hyderabad and Bengaluru a week ago to collect evidence. The case was booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

