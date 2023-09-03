Monkey menace: Woman dies after being hit by falling cement block in Mahabubabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:57 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Mahabubabad: A woman died in the town after a cement block fell on her head on Sunday morning when she was sweeping the floor at the house near the Laxmi theatre.

The deceased was identified as Sabira Begum (55). The block had been shaken loose by a group of monkeys that had been creating terror in the town. Though the relatives had rushed her to the local government hospital, the doctors declared her brought dead. The woman’s relatives and locals are appealing to the municipal authorities to take action to check the monkey menace.

