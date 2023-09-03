Four arrested for torturing Dalit boy, youngster in Mancherial

A 'Civil Rights Day' was being observed on the 30th day of every month in order to create awareness over caste discrimination and laws meant for protecting rights of civilians, she added.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:33 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Mancherial: Four persons including a woman were arrested for allegedly torturing a Dalit boy and another youngster accusing them of stealing a goat in Mandamarri on Sunday.

Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari, in a statement, said Ramulu, his nephew Kiran, his wife Swarupa and his worker Naresh were arrested for their role in torturing a Dalit boy, Nitturi Kiran, and another youngster Teja.

While Ramulu and others were from Ibrahminagar, Kiran belonged to Yapal village in Mandamarri mandal.

She said security was provided to the victims. Cases were already booked against Ramulu and others under the Sections 307 read with 34 of Indian Penal Code, and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

