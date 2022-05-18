Monsoon likely to reach Telangana between June 5-10: IMD

The onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala is expected on May 27 and this could end the summer in Telangana by the first week of June. (Photo:Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: The Southwest monsoon is likely to reach Telangana between June 5 and June 10, according to the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad.

The see-sawing day temperatures, shooting up to 40 degree Celsius and dipping to 35 degree C the next day, with no showers and high humidity levels have tested the city’s tolerance levels. However, IMD-Hyderabad’s scientist C in-charge, A Sravani, said the scorching weather might soon take a backseat, though the relative humidity levels could remain high.

“The Southwest monsoon in the State is expected to begin from around June 5 to June 10. The onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala is expected on May 27 and this could end the summer here by the first week of June,” the official said.

According to a bulletin released on Wednesday, the Southwest monsoon has advanced into some more parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman and Nicobar islands, entire Andaman Sea and some parts of East-central Bay of Bengal.

Weather officials attribute the early arrival of the Southwest monsoon well ahead of its normal date of June 1 to the influence of the remnants of Cyclone Asani. Usually, in Telangana, the monsoon begins on June 12. Indications are that it could be about a week earlier this year.

Meanwhile, IMD officials said the city would have a generally cloudy sky, thunderstorms with light to moderate rain in some areas, and a day temperature of 35-38 degrees Celsius till Sunday. Almost the same weather pattern may continue across the State.

Places like Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Nirmal, which have been experiencing hot days, could also see a drop in day temperature for the next few days.

