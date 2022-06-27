‘Monsoon makes me feel rejuvenated,’ says Sehnoor; shares scintillating pics

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:07 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Hyderabad: The monsoon season is one of those seasons that we always crave for the rest of the year. And with that cool, fresh air caressing our tresses, nothing could feel more soothing. And what if you get that perfect cup of chai while enjoying the view, it’s the best cosy feeling one can experience. And that is what Sehnoor is doing as she welcomes the monsoon along with a perfect cup of chai and shares a few glimpses on social media.

In the photos, Sehnoor is seen posing in front of the balcony along with her first love, ‘Chai’. The actor donned a comfy sleeveless dangry in monochromatic pant colour on each leg – one black and one white – with floral design. She paired the dangri with a black sleeveless sports bra. With subtle blush, perfect contour-shaped brows, and nude lip shade, she had her hair tied up in a messy ponytail and a braid in the middle. She looked all stylish in her black pencil heels.

Check out her pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CineRiser (@cineriserofficial)

Talking about her love for monsoon and chai, the actor said, “I have always loved monsoon since childhood. This season makes me feel connected to myself – where I sit on my balcony and enjoy the cold breeze with a perfect cup of chai, pakodas or some time with hot Maggie. It makes my inner soul happy. I make sure to spend most of this season with myself, as it helps me rejuvenate and makes me feel calm, happy, and more connected to myself.”

On the work front, Sehnoor was most recently seen in the Bhojpuri series ‘Prapanch’, in which she starred with Pawan Singh. The actor is also set to make her Telugu debut with producer Adipudi Padmanabha Reddy’s next project. More details will be revealed soon.