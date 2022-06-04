Rapper-actor-model Sehnoor makes her Telugu debut with suspense thriller

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:30 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Hyderabad: Sehnoor, a singer, dancer and performer, is a complete box of talent. Sehnoor had garnered fame for her song alongside Asim Riyaaz and her stellar performance in ‘Prapanch’ alongside Pawan Singh. The actor is now all set to mark her presence in Telugu cinema.

Sehnoor has started shooting for debut Telugu film, a suspense thriller, in Hyderabad. “I’m ecstatic to be entering into the Telugu film business. The film has a lot to offer the viewer, and fans will be shocked to see me in such a prominent, energetic character. It’s a full-fledged suspense thriller that will leave you speechless. I am honoured to make my Telugu film debut under the supervision of Adipudi Padmanabha Reddy sir, a legendary producer in the business. He has provided the Telugu industry films such as ‘Sivaranjani’, ‘Rangu’, ‘Super Sketch’, and ‘Shukra’ that was released in 2021. I consider myself really fortunate to be working with him and making my debut. Though I can’t say much about my character or the plot, I can say that I’ve been putting in a lot of effort and I know my audience is going to love me,” she shared.

On the work front, Sehnoor was last seen in a Bhojpuri series, ‘Prapanch’ opposite Pawan Singh.

