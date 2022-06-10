| Monsoon Rainfall Likely To Be Above Normal In Telangana Imd

Monsoon rainfall likely to be above normal in Telangana: IMD

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:04 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: With southwest monsoon just around the corner and expected to make its onset over the State any time now, the India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad issued an extended-range forecast stating that southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over Telangana is likely to be above normal.

Though the weather agency had earlier predicted the monsoon will enter the State by June 10, it got delayed as winds and moisture hadn’t strengthened yet.

For the State as a whole, cumulative rainfall during this season from June 1 to 8 was 6.4 mm against normal rainfall of 21.7 mm, which was below the normal Long Period Average (LPA) by 70 per cent over the state as a whole. Out of a total of 33 districts, only one district received normal rainfall, seven districts received deficient rainfall, 22 districts received largely deficient rainfall, and three districts received no rainfall during the season.

The weather agency predicts fairly widespread/widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning from June 15. However, till June 23, the rainfall in the State is likely to be normal.

Heat Wave:

On Friday, heat wave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Macherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, and Peddapalli districts. The highest maximum temperature of 43.3 degree Celsius was recorded at Jainad in the Adilabad district.

The city too witnessed dry weather on Friday recording a maximum temperature of 37.4 degree Celsius while relative humidity remained at 38.

However, from Saturday, Hyderabad along with almost all the districts in the State may get relief from humid and hot weather as the maximum temperature is expected to settle below 36 degree Celsius.