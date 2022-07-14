Monsoon Regatta: Eklavya registers three wins to stay atop

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:04 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Ekalavya Batham in action at the Monsoon Regatta on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Top seed Eklalavya Batham from NSS Bhopal recorded three victories in four races conducted on the day three of the YAI Monsoon Regatta at the Hussain Sagar Lake, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Shashank Batham, also from NSS Bhopal, won a race and emerged second in the four races and tied with Eklalavya with 13 points at the end of eight races. Hritiek Jaiswal of Trishna Mysore is in the third position with 27 points and he does stand a remote chance of beating the duo. If not for the capsize that forced him to finish 19th position, Ekalavya would have an ideal day.

The girl sailors Divyanshi and Tanuja are battling it out for gold while with the former opening slender lead after the latter had a bad day.

The average winds eased at the Monsoon Regatta to about 9-14 Knots but the gusts were still hitting the 20s and knocked the top seed Ekalavya off his perch to the end of the fleet in race seven.

Final Points (Day-3): Girls: Divayanshi Mishra (Bhopal NSS) 42, Thanuja Kameshwar (Hyderabad YCH) 53, Shagun Jha (Bhopal NSS) 101; Boys: Eklavya Batham (Bhopal NSS) 13, Shashank Batham (Bhopal NSS) 13, Hriethik Jaiswal (Mysore Trishna) 27.