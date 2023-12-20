Akbaruddin Owaisi from AIMIM, Kunamneni from CPI, recognised as floor leaders in Assembly

Upon receiving a communication from both AIMIM and CPI, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar recognised them as the party floor leaders in the House on Wednesday.

Published Date - 04:33 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Hyderabad: The AIMIM proposed its Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi as the party floor leader in the third Telangana State Legislative Assembly. Similarly, CPI named its lone member Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao from Kothagudem as the party floor leader.

Upon receiving a communication from both the parties, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar recognised them as the party floor leaders in the House on Wednesday. However, the BJP which has eight members in the Assembly, is yet to name its party floor leader.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Prasad Kumar advised the members to maintain decorum and abstain from interrupting their fellow members as well as avoid resorting to running commentary while other members are speaking in the House. He asked all the 57 first-time MLAs to observe their seniors and learn the House manners, while the senior members were advised to set an example to the new members.