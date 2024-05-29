Monsoon to arrive in Telangana between June 6-9: IMD

Prior to the onset, light to moderate rains are anticipated across the state starting from June 1, offering some respite from the scorching summer heat.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 May 2024, 02:19 PM

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the monsoon is expected to arrive in Telangana between June 6 and 9.

Prior to the onset, light to moderate rains are anticipated across the state starting from June 1, offering some respite from the scorching summer heat.

Hyderabad typically experiences its rainy season from mid-June to October. This period provides much-needed relief to the residents after the intense summer.

“The monsoon is likely to hit Kerala between May 31 and June 2 before advancing to Telangana,” said Dr. A. Shravani, a scientist at IMD-Hyderabad.

According to the data by IMD, during last year’s southwest monsoon season, Hyderabad received a cumulative rainfall of 769.5 mm, surpassing the normal average of 619.4 mm. Between March 1st and May 29th, the city recorded 130.4 mm of rainfall, significantly exceeding the normal amount of 71.8 mm.

Weather experts predict an early onset for South Telangana, while the monsoon’s progression to North and Central Telangana may face delays, with the northern parts potentially not experiencing monsoon conditions until at least June 13.

Temperatures across Telangana are expected to decrease to 38-40°C after June 1, with Hyderabad seeing a drop to 35-37°C. However, humidity levels are expected to remain high across the state, accompanied by scattered thunderstorms