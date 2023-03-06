Moodle India to increase workforce to 300 from current 70 in Hyderabad

Published Date - 07:53 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

Martin Dougiamas, Moodle founder and CEO, at the launch of Moodle India, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Moodle, a free and open-source learning management system, launched its India office in Hyderabad. It currently has about 70 employees here in its development centre in Hyderabad. It has plans to increase it to 300 in two to three years, said Sushil Karampuri, Managing Director, Moodle India.

Moodle’s Indian subsidiary in Hyderabad will focus on development for its global operations centres as well as on India business. The company allows educational institutions to create digital content. It is forecast that the Indian edtech market is valued at about $30 billion.

In December 2022, Moodle acquired Karampuri’s Hyderabad-headquartered eAbyas Info Solutions. It has now been integrated into the global Moodle ecosystem. The launch of Moodle India allows the Indian customers to directly access its services from the local subsidiary of Moodle.

“The launch of Moodle India provides us the opportunity to grow a domestic business, which supports educational institutions and corporates,” said Karampuri.

“India is undergoing a digital transformation that is driving increased demand for online learning. Moodle is a widely used open-source learning system. It can extend the reach of learning and training across India,” he said.

It will help the clients create content, upload and manage it. Higher education apart, it will also focus on the Governments and corporations for catering to the learning and development programs for their employees.

Moodle supports 41 million courses globally. The open-source software has helped thousands of educational institutions and organisations around the world deliver more than 1.8 billion course enrollments so far, said Martin Dougiamas, CEO and Founder, Moodle.

“With a physical presence in India, we can offer services that meet the needs of Indian universities and businesses. This is a key customer segment for us as Moodle is already being used by 60% of the higher education institutions here,” he said.