‘Moonwalkers’ promise to increase your walking speed by 250%

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:36 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Developed by Shift Robotics, a spin-off company from Carnegie Mellon University in the United States, the Moonwalkers are currently the subject of a ‘Kickstarter campaign’.

Hyderabad: Robotics engineers have invented the new kind of electronic roller skaters — ‘Moonwalkers’, and claim them to be the “world’s fastest shoes”, capable of boosting the wearer’s walking speed by up to 250 per cent.

The battery-powered kicks can reportedly be attached to a wide variety of shoes, utilising their adjustable straps and quick-release magnetic buckles. They are much smaller than those found in inline skates and are not in a straight line, so they do not need to be balanced.

With a 300-watt electric motor that powers a set of eight polyurethane wheels, the shows provide a “moving sidewalk” sensation in an airport. Sensors track the users’ gait, while algorithms automatically adjust the power of the motors to sync with each leg, resulting in adjustment of speed.

They are also intended for use on stairs, with a special foot gesture activating a mode that locks the wheels and prevents them from freely rolling.

Moonwalkers are claimed to be able to increase their walking speed by 250 per cent. However, the top speed is reportedly capped at 11.2 km/h even when traveling downhill. Additionally, the Moonwalkers regulate their wheel speed when heading downhill, so users won’t go careening out of control.

With a battery range of around 10 km, they could potentially be another alternative for short commutes. As they are smaller than an electric scooter or bike, they’re easy to store on your desk or in your backpack.

Early buyers will be able to pick them up for $1,000, and Moonwalkers will retail for $1,400.