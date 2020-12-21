More accident deaths in Hyderabad due to helmetless riding

A total of 237 people died in accidents in the city, of which around 120 people died due to head injuries after falling from motorcycles/scooters

Hyderabad: More than fifty per cent of people who died in road accidents in 2020 were not wearing helmets, the Hyderabad Traffic Police said.

Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner (Traffic) said the City Police throughout the year were carrying out enforcement drives and simultaneously organising road safety awareness programmes.

“In 2020, we booked 40,17,173 cases against motorists for not wearing helmets in Hyderabad. On the other hand we are conducting awareness programmes for students, guardians and traffic violators. Collectively we reached out to around three lakh people this year and emphasised on the need for adhering to traffic rules,” he said.

In 2020, around 68 pedestrians lost their lives in accidents in the city while around 474 were injured. “All measures are being taken to ensure the safety of pedestrians. However, many motorists are not bothered about the safety of pedestrians and are breaking traffic rules resulting in pedestrians losing their lives,” he said.

The Traffic Police had identified several black spots and in collaboration with other departments, were immediately taking up rectification works.

