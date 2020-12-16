More fishermen societies on cards, says Andole MLA

Fisheries Department had planned to release 30 lakh shrimp fishlings into Singur and seven lakh seedlings were released on Wednesday

Sangareddy: Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran released shrimp fishlings into Singur reservoir on Wednesday. The Fisheries Department had planned to release 30 lakh shrimp fishlings into Singur and seven lakh seedlings were released on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kranthi Kiran said the Telangana government has been releasing fishlings and shrimps into all the water bodies in Telangana with 100 per cent subsidy to improve the livelihood of fishermen.

The Singur Project would have water throughout the year thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who completed the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) in a record time. He asked the fishermen from displaced villages of Singur to choose fishing as a profession to improve their livelihood.

The MLA further said that they were working with the Fisheries Department to create additional fishermen societies in villages so that they can win the rights of fishing in the reservoir.

Later, the legislator examined a place at Singur village to build a fish market. He assured that they will build the market very shortly for the benefit of the fishermen. Zilla Parishad Chairman P Manjusri, Fisheries Society Chairman Gunna Narasimhulu, Assistant Director, Fisheries, Sujatha and others were present.

