More leaders join BRS from Maharashtra

The influx of leaders from different political parties in Maharashtra into the BRS is continuing

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:03 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: The influx of leaders from different political parties in Maharashtra into the BRS is continuing.

On Tuesday, several leaders from Nagpur and Aurangabad regions of Maharashtra joined the BRS party in the presence of Party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Vinod Tambe, former ZP chairman of Aurangabad district and Praveen Pawar, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Party leader who contested from the Yavatmal Lok Sabha constituency earlier joined the BRS party.

Others who joined on the occasion were Datatre Kamble, former sugar factory director, Vithal Deshmukh, former Chava Sanghatna president, Nitin Bhosle, Jeevan Bhosle, Gajanan Chavan and Shankar Galewad.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Nagpur town vice president Rupesh Pannasey and Nagpur south assembly constituency officer Sukhdev Vanjari were also among those who joined the BRS on Tuesday.

Rupesh Pannasey said Telangana State, under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao, had emerged a welfare state, while Sukhdev Vanjari said he had joined the BRS party with full confidence that the Chief Minister would be successful in changing the course of India like Telangana. They said they joined the BRS party on the same day after resigning from the Nationalist Congress Party.