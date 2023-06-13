Telangana has accorded top priority for women empowerment: Kavitha

K Kavitha said women welfare continued to be the priority of the State under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Published Date - 09:44 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha said women welfare continued to be the priority of the State under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Extending her greetings to women on the occasion of Women’s Welfare Day being celebrated as part of the decennial celebrations of Telangana Statehood, she said the BRS government had introduced multiple schemes aiming at the empowerment of women.

The State was way ahead in implementation of schemes aimed at women’s development and welfare.

The Chief Minister, courtesy his determination to ensure a safe environment for the girl child had launched Mission Bhagiratha, which had given big solace to women who were trekking long distances to fetch a pot of water. They were now getting tapped water supply at home.

Safeguarding the rights and dignity of women, the Chief Minister stood as the head of the family taking care of the marriage expenses of girls under Kalyana Lakshmi and as a family doctor by ensuring nutrition for girl child with KCR Kits, she said.

In the last nine years, 13,90,636 infants benefited from the KCR Kit, while KCR Nutrition Kits were given to 6.84 lakh pregnant women. The benefits of Amma Odi scheme were given to 18,46,635 women.

Telangana state created a new record in women’s welfare under the rule of BRS government. “I am very proud as a woman that women are living with all happiness in the rule of the Chief Minister,” she said.

