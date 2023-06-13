People of Maharashtra interested in KCR’s development politics: Sachin Deshmukh

By PS Dileep Published Date - 07:50 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Senior BRS leader Sachin Deshmukh.

Hyderabad: The people of Maharashtra are seeking development, but not vote-bank politics and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is the torchbearer of development with its Telangana model, said senior BRS leader Sachin Deshmukh.

The nephew of former Maharashtra Chief Minister, the late Vilasrao Deshmukh, Sachin Deshmukh, joined the BRS recently, and believes the party will play a decisive role in Maharashtra politics during the next elections.

In an interview with Telangana Today, Deshmukh said the BRS made a difference in Telangana with its unique development model and was expected to create a similar impact in Maharashtra.

“In democracy, the Constitution should be the only dharma and the BRS is the only party which is following it. In addition to it, BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s vision will take the nation in the right direction of development and welfare,” he said.

Sachin, who had contested the 2019 Assembly polls on behalf of Shiv Sena, observed that all political parties in Maharashtra were indulging in vote-bank politics and the people of Maharashtra were increasingly growing averse to it. While the BJP and Shiv Sena were banking on Hindu votes, the Congress and the NCP were vying for secular and minority votes, he said.

To expedite the expansion of the BRS in Maharashtra and emerge as a strong force before the next elections, Deshmukh said the party leadership was extensively reaching out to the people and receiving good response from them. However, he emphasised the need to induct more senior leaders having a positive outlook towards development, growth and welfare.

“The BRS is a vikaas (development-oriented) party and only Chandrashekhar Rao Ji can develop Maharashtra as other political parties are only indulging in power politics. They are least interested in strengthening and empowering people like Chandrashekhar Rao Ji,” he said, adding that while the BRS was promoting development politics, opposition parties were only interested in caste and communal politics.