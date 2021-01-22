Morgan Freeman’s special shoutout for Indian artist

Life often can feel like shifting sands, but if we choose to pivot with it, there is a revelation that we are not the same people we used to be. Thank you, Swapnil Jadhav for the talent you express through colored sand art

Published: 5:01 pm

Mumbai: Hollywood icon Morgan Freeman is overwhelmed with the creativity that Indian artist Swapnil Jadhav showed in his portrait made of coloured sand, and took to Twitter to appreciate his talent.

Freeman took to Twitter to give a special shoutout to Swapnil, and share his creation.

Life often can feel like shifting sands, but if we choose to pivot with it, there is a revelation that we are not the same people we used to be. Thank you, Swapnil Jadhav for the talent you express through colored sand art. pic.twitter.com/ZhJAM4U86H — Morgan Freeman (@morgan_freeman) January 21, 2021

“Life often can feel like shifting sands, but if we choose to pivot with it, there is a revelation that we are not the same people we used to be. Thank you, Swapnil Jadhav for the talent you express through colored sand art,” Freeman tweeted.

Some time back, Swapnil had shared the images on Instagram, writing: “The best way to guarantee a loss is to quit. – Morgan Freeman… Portrait Rangoli / coloured sand art of the great actor , director , king of voice @morganfreeman #morganfreeman #hollywood #rangoli #instagood #instagram #art #portrait #portraitrangoli #painting #thane #drawing.”

Freeman has a special bond with India. He came to the country some time back to explore “the story of god” in a documentary series.

“I was fascinated by India. So going there was a very settling experience. I went there for a spiritual trip more than a sight-seeing trip. So, it was a spiritual experience for me. The time I spent on the Ganges will stay with me forever,” Freeman had told IANS in an interview.

During his tryst with India for “The Story of God”, he visited Bodh Gaya and Varanasi — cities which are of religious significance.