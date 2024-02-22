Morning News Today: Delhi Chalo March paused, Telangana Medaram Jathara, Virat-Anushka new baby

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 10:33 AM

Morning News Today from Telangana Today brings you the rapid news highlights daily, from local to global, in the morning. Today’s Morning News includes: India and China hold talks on LAC, India and Greece to firm up ties, Shehbaz to be Pakistan PM, ‘Delhi Chalo’ paused and 1 farmer was killed, Telangana Medaram Jatara begins with fanfare, Erratic power cuts worry TS farmers, Rs 500 LPG scheme in a week: Telangana CM Revanth, In-form Jaiswal breaks into the top-20 in the Test rankings, Anushka-Virat blessed with a boy, and Rakul and Jackky tie the knot in an intimate affair.