Hyderabad racer Mohammed Riyaz grabs national title

Riyaz secured wins in all the four rounds of the championship, a clean sweep of 100 points

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:38 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Mohammed Riyaz

Hyderabad: Hyderabad racer Mohammed Riyaz won the national title in the super sports category at MMSC Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship held at Madras International Circuit, Chennai on Sunday.

Riyaz secured wins in all the four rounds of the championship, a clean sweep of 100 points. Mohammed Riyaz is the only rider to represent Telangana State in national championships.