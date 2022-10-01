Motorcycle Racing: Podium finish for Hyderabad’s Vignesh, Jayanth

Published Date - 06:54 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

By Praharsha Majeti

Chennai: Hyderabad racers Vignesh Goud and Jayanth Prathipati secured third places in their respective races in the final round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2022 at Madras International Circuit in Chennai on Saturday.

Vignesh Goud of team Raceists had a flying start in the Race-1 of Stock upto 165cc Novice category going against the likes of riders from Sparks Racing team. Vignesh started the race from the back of second grid and was in the mix right from the start.

He had an intense elbow-to-elbow battle with Sarvesh, Kayan, Rohan & Varun of Sparks Racing team (Chennai) till the last lap. He waited patiently till the right moment and made some precise moves to secure his 5th podium of the season. This podium finish places him in 7th position in the overall rider’s championship.

Jayanth of Team Gusto Racing India delivered his best in an amazing battle with Mihir Vijay, Md Junaid and Ashwin R of Latur, Mumbai and Chennai respectively in the Stock 301-400cc category. Jayanth started his race from 6th position and had a stellar launch off the line by picking up two positions in the first corner.

Jayanth said “I couldn’t secure a decent position in the qualifying on Friday due to uneven weather conditions. I had a strong launch off the line where I picked 2 positions in succession. I made some clean passes in the last couple of laps and from there on I had a very tough battle with Junaid with multiple position exchanges. I am very happy to secure a much required.”

Other noteworthy mentions go to Rajender Beedani of Jangaon who finished in 4th in the Honda India Talent Cup CBR 150 category.